NEW DELHI : Allahabad Bank has cut its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenors, the state-run bank said on Thursday.

The Asset Liability Management Committee of the bank has reviewed the existing MCLRs and decided for a downward revision of MCLR by 5 basis points (0.05 percentage point) across different tenors, Allahabad Bank said.

The benchmark one-year Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate (MCLR) has come down to 8.30% from 8.35% earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year MCLR is the benchmark to price most of consumer loans such as auto and personal.

For the rest of the tenors from overnight to six-month loans, the MCLRs are ranged from 7.80% to 8.15%.

The new rates will be effective from December 14, 2019, the bank said.

