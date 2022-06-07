Alok Kumar Choudhary to be new SBI MD

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for appointment of Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), State Bank of India (SBI) as Managing Director (MD) in SBI with effect from the date of assumption of office and up to the date of his superannuation (i.e. 30. 06.2024), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the notification on Monday.

