RBI tightens norms for banks, NBFCs investing in Alternative Investment Funds
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday barred regulated entities including banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and housing finance companies (HFCs) from investing in any scheme of alternative investment funds (AIFs) that have downstream investments either directly or indirectly in a debtor company of the regulated entities.