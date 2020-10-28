Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card is fastest to cross 1 million milestone

The credit card offers unique customer benefits like always-on reward which is unlimited, instant issuance of the card for select customers in less than 60 seconds, direct crediting of reward points to Amazon Pay balance and contactless payment feature to help customers pay in a safe manner. ICICI Bank and Amazon Pay now enable more customers to experience and enjoy the benefits offered by the card, through a two pronged strategy. One, the partners are expanding the net by allowing registered Amazon customers to apply for the credit card even if they are not customers of ICICI Bank. Two, the Bank has continuously been increasing customers’ convenience by offering new initiatives and offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card was among the first credit cards in India to introduce ‘Video KYC’ facility for new applications in June 2020, in order to enhance customer convenience during the ongoing pandemic.