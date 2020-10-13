Amazon to Home Centre: SBI Card unveils 1,000 offers ahead of festive season

With over 1,000 new offers spread across the country, the SBI Card on Tuesday has unveiled its festive offers. The cardholders will get discounts along with cashback on a host of brand. From fashion and lifestyle to electronics, the festive offer covers wide set of categories. "SBI Card endeavours to bring customers a rewarding shopping experience on their festive season purchases," the company said in a statement. The offers will be available till November 1.

SBI Card will offer vast range of discounts and cashbacks across brands including Amazon, Brand Factory, Croma, Caratlane, Fabindia, FirstCry, Grofers, Homecentre, Lloyds, More Hypermarket, More Supermarket, Pantaloons, Samsung Mobile and Tata Cliq.

SBI Card will offer vast range of discounts and cashbacks across brands including Amazon, Brand Factory, Croma, Caratlane, Fabindia, FirstCry, Grofers, Homecentre, Lloyds, More Hypermarket, More Supermarket, Pantaloons, Samsung Mobile and Tata Cliq.

Moreover, SBI Card will be the the exclusive credit card partner for Flipkart's ‘The Big Billion Days’ online shopping festival. The customers can avail 10% instant discount on Flipkart during the offer period, in addition to the plethora of deals on the platform, the company said.

"This year we have curated over 1,000 offers, with national and local merchants, both in store and online, across 2,000 cities, to enable our cardholders enjoy great benefits across all the categories," said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card.

"In addition, to make festive purchases more affordable, SBI Card customers can avail EMI purchase facility at over 1.3 lakh stores. EMI at no extra cost is also available on larger ticket items with popular brands in electronics and mobiles," he added.

SBI Card has also curated several region-specific and hyperlocal offers for customers across small towns and cities during festive season. "Through these offers, we are pleased to bring our customers a safe and rewarding shopping experience, thus adding to their celebrations," Tewari added.