America risks propping up zombie banks

These measures have apparently succeeded in slowing deposit flight. But the propping up of banks with unrealised losses brings fresh problems of its own. The danger is that they become zombies which keep capital tied up in unproductive legacy assets—a problem that last struck America in the 1980s, plagued Japan in the 1990s and troubled Europe in the early 2010s. One risk is that zombies try to restore their capital ratios by lending less. Another is that they put off recognising losses that may yet materialise on their loan books as higher interest rates bite. First Citizens Bank is now buying $72bn of SVB’s loans at more than a 20% discount, suggesting that it foresees defaults ahead. The consequences of ignoring losses can be severe: in Japan it contributed to a “lost decade" of economic growth.