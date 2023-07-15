Americans Are Borrowing Again, Which Is Great News for Big Lenders

That was thanks partly to fast loan growth in cards, which typically carry high yields. Card loans at the end of the second quarter were up 16% versus a year ago, and up 6% from the first quarter. Despite a jump in the cost of deposits, JPMorgan’s reported measure of net interest margin—a metric of how much banks earn in interest versus what they pay out—only shrank slightly, from 2.63% in the first quarter to 2.62%. The bank raised its full-year guidance for core net interest income to $87 billion from $81 billion in its first-quarter report, of which $3 billion is from the First Republic deal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}