America’s big banks are in rude health—with one exception

Things are much sunnier for the rest of America’s big lenders, however. Despite the recent turmoil, between July 14th and July 18th they reported strong quarterly results. Their seemingly perverse success is explained by the fundamentals of banking. When a financier provides a loan he must consider two things above all else. The first is the interest he can expect to receive. By handing over $100 he might hope to earn, say, $5 a year for the life of the loan, before the $100 is paid back. The other is the risk that the borrower will default, failing to repay the principal. These risks and rewards must be balanced such that, even if some borrowers default, the income is sufficient to compensate. In other words, the juice must be worth the squeeze.