America's big banks girded for a wave of bad loans. They're still waiting
Bankers warned that losses on credit cards, real-estate loans and other types of debts are still likely to rise when government relief programs eventually wear off, hitting their lowest-income customers in particular

America’s big banks girded for a wave of bad loans. They’re still waiting

4 min read . 02:39 PM IST David Benoit , Ben Eisen , The Wall Street Journal

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo all reported better-than-expected earnings. Reserve releases and Wall Street powered the results.

America’s top bankers signaled the economic recovery has held up better than they expected and should continue in the new year, releasing some of the stockpiles of cash they had set aside for a wave of soured loans.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a record quarterly profit while Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. both posted higher-than-expected earnings in the final three months of the year, boosted by the reserve releases and Wall Street’s record-setting run.

