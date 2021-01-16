America’s big banks girded for a wave of bad loans. They’re still waiting

America’s big banks girded for a wave of bad loans. They’re still waiting4 min read . 02:39 PM IST
JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo all reported better-than-expected earnings. Reserve releases and Wall Street powered the results.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo all reported better-than-expected earnings. Reserve releases and Wall Street powered the results.
America’s top bankers signaled the economic recovery has held up better than they expected and should continue in the new year, releasing some of the stockpiles of cash they had set aside for a wave of soured loans.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a record quarterly profit while Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. both posted higher-than-expected earnings in the final three months of the year, boosted by the reserve releases and Wall Street’s record-setting run.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.