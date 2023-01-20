America’s biggest banks are girding for a recession but aren’t feeling one yet
Banks collectively stowed away $2.8 billion to cover potential loan losses
The nation’s largest banks said rising interest rates are likely to push the U.S. into a recession this year, though they are only starting to feel the effects in their quarterly earnings.
The four largest commercial banks reported mixed fourth-quarter results on Friday. Lending grew more profitable and consumers continued to spend on credit cards, but the banks collectively stowed away $2.8 billion in the final three months of 2022 to cover potential loan losses. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set aside nearly half of it.
“It may be a mild recession. It may not be," JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in a call with reporters.
The bank’s profit rose 6% from a year ago, and Bank of America Corp.’s rose 2%. Citigroup Inc.’s profit fell 21%, and Wells Fargo & Co.’s profit declined 50% after it took a charge tied to a regulatory settlement. Together, they posted an 8% rise in revenue.
All four beat Wall Street’s expectations for per-share earnings. Wells Fargo missed expectations for revenue.
The bank results are another reminder of how the Federal Reserve’s rate-raising campaign against inflation is affecting all corners of markets and the economy. The rate increases are meant to slow down the economy, and many economists expect the U.S. to tip into a recession this year. The uncertainty has had a chilling effect on U.S. stock indexes, which just wrapped up their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.
The Fed’s rate increases have already dramatically slowed the rate-sensitive housing market. At Wells Fargo, once the largest mortgage lender in the U.S., originations plunged to about $15 billion from $48 billion a year ago. That was the lowest since at least 2006, according to industry research group Inside Mortgage Finance. The bank this week said it would scale back its mortgage business.
At JPMorgan, consumer mortgage originations plummeted to about $7 billion from $42 billion a year ago. That was the lowest volume since at least 2004.
The uncertainty in markets and the economy also made corporate chieftains wary of striking big deals. Investment-banking revenue, which soared during a pandemic deal making bonanza, fell more than 50% at Bank of America and nearly 60% at JPMorgan and Citigroup.
But higher rates were also helpful to the banks, allowing them to charge more on loans even though they haven’t started paying much more on deposits. JPMorgan’s profit on lending rose 48% to a record $20.2 billion. Citigroup’s business managing cash and lending to global corporations posted a 36% gain in revenue.
Volatile markets also kept traders busy, especially for securities tied to rates. Trading revenue was up 7% at JPMorgan and 18% at Citigroup. Adjusted trading revenue rose 27% at Bank of America.
The banks sit in the middle of an economy that is still faring relatively well, but higher rates are beginning to put some wear and tear on it. The Fed raised rates seven times in 2022, and the effects have yet to fully trickle through the economy. Inflation is slowing, but high prices are still stretching many U.S. households. Americans are spending down their pandemic savings.
Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said 2022 was “a turning point in the economic cycle."
On a call with analysts, he said the effects of the Fed’s tightening are starting to show up in consumer spending, housing and demand for goods and services. “But at this point, the impact to consumers and businesses has been manageable," Mr. Scharf said.
The banks said that their customers continue tospend on discretionary items, including travel. Customers at the four banks collectively spent 10% more on their credit cards compared with a year ago.
They also stopped paying off the charges so quickly. Credit-card balances rose a collective 17% at the four banks.
Still, defaults remain historically low.
“We are not seeing any significant increases in losses," Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a call with reporters. “We certainly aren’t seeing anything beyond the normalization we’d expect."
The bank wrote off 1.7% of credit card loans for its Citi-branded cards, but Mr. Mason said he would normally expect to lose almost twice as much.
The banks also warned the lift from rates would dwindle this year. They will face pressure to start paying more to depositors and won’t get to keep raising the interest they charge on loans, executives said.
JPMorgan said it expects its 2023 lending profit to slow from the quarter’s pace, disappointing analysts. And executives at JPMorgan and Bank of America both said deposits have started leaving to chase higher rates. Deposits fell 5% at JPMorgan, 6% at Bank of America and 7% at Wells Fargo.
“As we moved forward through 2022, customers with excess cash, investment-oriented cash, sought yield as rates increased for money-market funds, direct Treasurys and other products," Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on a call with analysts.
Total loans were up at JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.