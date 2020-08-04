Amid churn, non-banks explore consolidation option

Large NBFCs such as Shriram Transport Finance, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services and PNB Housing Finance are relatively better off, but may not be free of stress. Several companies in this segment are now looking to raise money from existing investors through rights issues. “In many instances, we are witnessing that there is very little or no interest from external investors in the fundraising exercise of many NBFCs, which is forcing them to raise money internally to meet debt obligations," a top executive at a large wholesale NBFC said on condition of anonymity.