An Odisha-based micro lender at the centre of a 251 crore loan fraud

The matter came to light after the company defaulted on its bank loan repayment in October and Brickwork Ratings (BWR) downgraded the ratings of the company to default category. The rating agency said on 13 October it had a brief conversation with the company’s chief financial officer. Subsequent to the lender's feedback, BWR had a brief telephonic discussion with the company’s chief financial officer who said there were some internal frauds discovered at the end of September “wherein large quantum of bogus loans entries were made in the book of accounts of the company".