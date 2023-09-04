Anand Mahindra praises RBI for its frictionless loan delivery platform1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:18 PM IST
PTPFC aims to connect borrowers and lenders and make credit or loans more accessible to millions of individuals looking for small loans. This platform will help in seamless disbursal of non-collateral based loans for MSMEs, Kisan Credit Card loans up to ₹1.6 lakh
Anand Mahindra is one of the famed entrepreneur of the country who is often seen sharing his learnings on business and finance via Twitter. In his recent post on the microblogging site, the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared his views on one RBI innovation.
The platform has been designed to have open application programming interface (API) standards that allows digital identity authorities like central and state government entities, credit information companies and banks to share information that allows the stakeholders in the lending process to collate data faster. With faster collation of data processing loan requests will also become quicker. The machine while reducing manual work will also help decrease cost and at the same time increase transparency, scalability and efficiency.