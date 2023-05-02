Andreas Wesemann asks what government-backed deposit insurance is for

Faced with this arrangement, banks would have to persuade their customers that they, too, are “super-safe": higher levels of capital and liquidity would result. Otherwise their customers would vote with their feet (and money). Depositors would be paid higher rates of interest as the implicit insurance subsidy to banks was eliminated. Banks would find that insuring each other, for instance via mutual guarantee schemes (MGSs), becomes necessary to hold on to their customers. In that event—and the precedent for well-run schemes of this kind, for instance in various American states in the 19th century, is encouraging—privately funded insurance would remain available for those who wanted it. MGSs would have to regulate themselves to weed out bad apples, circumscribing the role of the state in the banking system. This, too, could be a welcome consequence of abolishing government-backed deposit insurance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}