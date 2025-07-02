Anil Ambani responds to SBI’s ‘fraud’ tag on Reliance Communications' loan account: ‘Shocked to receive the order…’

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Jul 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Reliance Group's chairman, Anil Ambani, on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, responded to the State Bank of India's ‘fraud’ tag on Reliance Communications' loan account, saying that he was shocked to receive the ex-parte order from the Fraud Identification Committee (FIC) of the State-run bank, according to the official statement sent to SBI via his lawyers. 

“Our Client is shocked to receive the ex-parte order of the Fraud Identification Committee (FIC) of the Bank, purportedly classifying the loan account of RCOM as fraud, after almost a year of the Bank not responding to our Client's last communication,” said Anil Ambani through his lawyers at Agarwal Law Associates in a letter. 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

