Bagchi’s appointment as HDFC Bank’s MD reflects RBI’s preference for external candidates

“To some extent, the reputation of the bank has taken a hit. That means if an insider is going to continue as MD, customers and the market might question what plan does he have to bring changes if he couldn’t do much being a part of the board for so long? There’s no guarantee he'll do all those things now,” said a senior banker and board member of a PSU bank on the condition of anonymity, adding that appointing an external candidate is a better and more neutral option which should make it easier to unite and gather the support of the board.