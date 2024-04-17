Industry
ANZ ploughed capital into India in last two years. It is ready to do so again.
Summary
- According to group executive Mark Whelan, India is the only market where ANZ has increased capital over the last two years. Further capital addition will be determined by how quickly it can sign up new customers
Mumbai: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) is ready to bring more capital into its India business, a top executive said, as confidence grows that the domestic economy will attract global investments and grow at a steady pace.
