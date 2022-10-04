APB bets on payments bank model for growth1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:54 PM IST
Airtel Payments Bank MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas said he hopes that the RBI will allow payments banks to do micro-lending business
Airtel Payments Bank (APB), which tuned profitable in fiscal year 2022, is betting on the payments bank model to grow its business to 100 million monthly transactions over the next few years, according to its managing director and chief executive officer Anubrata Biswas.