API to change how savings accounts are opened, managed, says Cashfree report

Savings account functionalities like deposits, cash withdrawals, payments, funds transfers, among others can turn into a set of APIs, each of which then becomes Banking as a Service (BaaS) products to be leveraged
MUMBAI: Payments and application programming interface (API) banking solutions company Cashfree Payments has said in an industry report that APIs can decentralise banking, thus changing the way savings accounts of the future will be opened, accessed and managed.
Savings account functionalities like deposits, cash withdrawals, payments, funds transfers, among others can turn into a set of APIs, each of which then becomes Banking as a Service (BaaS) products to be leveraged, it said. For banks, these allow them to unbundle and enable core processes like account opening, transactions and account management through fintechs, creating new retail banking touch-points.
The report looks at the Indian landscape of savings account APIs, the innovation it enables and how this is changing the future of retail banking in India. It said that in the retail banking space, there are significant opportunities for fintech players including the so-called neobanks to cater to new and untapped markets.
“Banks have also recognised the monetisation opportunity of fintech partnerships, and are continually increasing the products they (offer) via APIs and exploring new partnerships. In order to address this new-to-market audience, fintech players can leverage savings account APIs across the country to transform the retail banking experience for customers," it added.
Akash Sinha, chief executive and co-founder, Cashfree Payments said, “We believe that bank-fintech partnerships will drive the next generation of banking services. Fintech innovation and bank-fintech partnerships are reaching the core of banking services through neobanks today, and customers can look forward to an exciting new retail banking experience."