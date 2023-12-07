App fiasco: Bank of Baroda tells branches to retrieve consent forms
Summary
Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (BoB) is trying to trace the paper trail behind a recent scandal where some employees allegedly created false app sign-ups using random mobile phone numbers, two officials at the state-owned lender said. The bank has asked branches to produce customer consent and registration forms for signing up on the bob World app and changing mobile numbers.