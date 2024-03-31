Salaries to be delayed? HDFC Bank inform customers about crucial service disruption on April 1
HDFC Bank notice comes as the new financial year 2024-25 will begin on April 1 and all the banks are busy completing their fiscal year-end formalities
HDFC Bank on Sunday shared a crucial piece of information with its customers and asked them to avoid using National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) transactions on April 1, as its services are expected to be delayed due to financial year-end procedures. The notice means, that those getting salaries on the first day of the month through NEFT, may see delayed salaries, however, the bank cleared that other payment services like IMPS, RTGS, or UPI will work normally.