Why this class of companies is waiting for more corporate failures
Shayan Ghosh 11 min read 03 Sep 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Summary
- For years, non-performing assets plagued them, but banks have now managed to contain these NPAs, with their gross bad loan ratio at a 12-year low of 2.8% in March. While that may seem like music to the ears, it’s not great news if you’re an asset recovery company.
Mumbai: On a humid evening in May, a group of executives from various asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) gathered at the ballroom of hotel President in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. They had been invited by mid-size public sector lender Union Bank of India to a networking event and dinner, a rarity in the asset recovery space. Apart from the ARC executives, those in attendance included the senior management of the bank, especially from its stressed-asset vertical.
