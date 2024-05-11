Bank holiday: Are Banks closed today on Saturday? Check details

For those planning bank visits, it's important to note that banks in India do not have working days on all Saturdays. The second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays, are official non-working days for banks across the country. This Saturday, May 11, 2024, falls on the second Saturday, and banks will remain closed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alternative Banking Options: Despite the closures, customers can continue to manage their finances using mobile and net banking services. These platforms offer a range of financial services that are accessible even on bank holidays.

Comprehensive List of May Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies bank holidays under three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and bank account closures. May has a notably high number of bank holidays, totaling 14 days, including both national holidays and state-specific closures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key dates and events: May 11: Second Saturday (All banks closed)

May 16: State Day - Banks closed in Sikkim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 20: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 - Banks closed in Maharashtra.

May 23: Buddha Pournima - Banks are closed in multiple states including Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

May 25: Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 - Additional closures noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank holiday list state wise Agartala: Bank holidays on May 23 and May 25.

Ahmedabad: A quieter month with bank closures on May 8.

Belapur: Banks are closed on May 10, May 23, and May 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru and Mumbai: Each city observes bank holidays on May 7, May 10, May 23, and May 25.

Chandigarh and New Delhi: Major holidays fall on May 23.

Hyderabad: Distinguishes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with holidays on May 7, May 10, and May 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nationwide Closures: All Indian banks are closed on national holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas Day. The specific regional holidays can vary, offering a diverse banking calendar dependent on local observances and elections.

