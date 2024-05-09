Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks closed because of Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check city-wise report
As per RBI, the banks will remian closed for a total of 14 days in May, that include national and regional holidays.
Bank holiday Today: May 10 marks Akshaya Tritiya festival, also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is considered auspicious for new beginnings and is celebrated across India. To observe this day, private and public sector banks will remain closed on Thursday, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar 2024.