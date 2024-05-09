Bank holiday Today: May 10 marks Akshaya Tritiya festival, also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is considered auspicious for new beginnings and is celebrated across India. To observe this day, private and public sector banks will remain closed on Thursday, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per RBI, the banks will remian closed for a total of 14 days in May, that include national and regional holidays. Apart from this, the banks will also remain closed on Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

About Akshay Tritya: The auspicious festival of Akshay Tritya is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha and performing auspicious activities on this day is associated with lifelong prosperity.

People tart new business ventures, jobs, and griha pravesh (housewarming) while marking the day with religious activities. Apart from this, they purchase gold, silver and ornaments, believing it would bring success, good fortune and prosperity in life.

Banks will remain open in these cities: With traditions vary from region to region in India, banks will remain open in theses metros:

a) Delhi

c) Mumbai

c) Kolkata

and d) Chennai.

It will, however, be closed in Bengaluru.

Other cities where banks will remian open:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kohima, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here are other days on which banks will remain closed: 11 May: This day and designated as bank holiday in India. Banks will remain closed on this day as usual.

12 May: This day is Sunday and banks will be closed on this day as well.

18 May: Sunday

23 May: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.

25 May: Fourth Saturday

26 May: Sunday

