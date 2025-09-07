Are banks open or closed in Mumbai on Monday, September 8 for Eid-e-Milad holiday?

The Maharashtra government announced on Thursday that it has shifted the public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban districts to September 8. The holiday, which was originally declared for Friday, September 5, 2025, will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Shortly after this announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also shifted the bank holiday. This means that all public and private banks across Mumbai and its suburbs will be closed on Monday, according to a notification by the central bank of India.

Why did govt move the holiday? Maharashtra government moved the holiday in Mumbai and its suburbs after the Muslim community decided to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8.

The decision was taken to avoid overlapping and maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi, which fell on Saturday, September 6 this year. Anant Chaturdashi marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, when immersion of Ganpati idols takes place following public processions.

While the Eid-e-Milad holiday on September 5 remained unchanged for other districts in Maharashtra, it was shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures your transactions remain smooth.

Eid-e-Milad 2025 According to list of gazzeted holidays, Eid-e-Milad was observed on September 5 this year in several regions of India. Hence, Friday, September 5 will be a holiday for educational institutions and offices across the country, except for Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Eid-e-Milad is used interchangeably with Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam and is celebrated by Muslims across the world.