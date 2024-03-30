Are banks open today? These banks will be open on 30 and 31 March. Details here
As many as 33 banks will remain open on 30 March (Saturday) and 31 March (Sunday) because the new financial year is set to start from 1 April 2024, Monday (FY 2025)
With Current financial year ending on 31 March (FY2024), some of the banks will remain open on Saturday (30 March) and Sunday (31 March) as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive. According to a latest notification by the RBI, the Centre requested the agency banks to open all its branches dealing with government receipts and payments.