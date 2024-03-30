Are banks open today? These banks will be open on 30 and 31 March. Details here

With Current financial year ending on 31 March (FY2024), some of the banks will remain open on Saturday (30 March) and Sunday (31 March) as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive. According to a latest notification by the RBI, the Centre requested the agency banks to open all its branches dealing with government receipts and payments.

"The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday)," the RBI notification reads.

What are agency banks?

There are 12 public sector banks, 20 private banks, and one foreign bank which are designated as agency banks by the RBI. The agency banks carry out Central government's work as well. "Section 45 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, provides for the appointment of scheduled commercial banks as agents at all places or any place in India, for purposes that it may specify, having regard to the public interest, convenience of banking, banking development and such other factors which in its opinion are relevant in this regard".

List of agency banks:

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab and Sind Bank

Punjab National Bank

State Bank of India

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Axis Bank Ltd.

City Union Bank Ltd.

DCB Bank Ltd

Federal Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

IDBI Bank Ltd.

IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd

IndusInd Bank Ltd

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Karnataka Bank Ltd.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

RBL Bank Ltd

South Indian Bank Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

CSB Bank Ltd.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

DBS Bank India Limited

Banks open on 30 and 31 March

Customers can do transactions via the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System.

Besides agency banks will clear cheques related to Government accounts.

Individuals who want to make tax payments to the government can do so by visiting the agency banks' branches as well.

However, it remains unclear whether the agency banks' branches will provide offline services such as investing in FD, PPF, or updating passbooks and other related activities on Saturday and Sunday.

