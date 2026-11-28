Bank holiday today, November 28: Public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India, Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, will remain closed today, November 28, as per the Reserve Bank of India calendar.

Are banks closed today, November 28? Banks pan-India will be closed on November 28 for the fourth Saturday holiday.

Thus, banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed today.

For bankers in Bengaluru, the Saturday off is part of a long weekend due to the Kanakadasa Jayanthi holiday on Friday, the fourth Saturday, and Sunday leave.

For other cities, banks will remain closed pan-India for the weekend, from 28 to 29 November.

What can customers do for services on bank holidays? For customers with urgent needs or daily spending, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country, including on official holidays and weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.

— UPI transactions: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. However, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance, during which the banks will notify you.

— NEFT / RTGS: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

— ATM services: Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

How are bank holidays decided? Notably, banks in India are closed for common national and gazetted holidays, weekend offs, and local holidays and festival offs, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are closed, but digital services (online net banking and the app) will remain operational.