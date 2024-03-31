Are banks open today? These 33 banks will be open on 31 March; List of services available today
Banks are open on 31 March across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all agency banks to remain open on the last day of FY2024.
Banks on 31 March, Sunday will be open across the country due to the end of the financial year 2024. From 1st April, Financial year 2025 will begin as per the Centre's regulations, the banks remain open on the last days of every financial year even if it is weekend. Banks were also open on 30 March, Saturday. However, the banks will deal with government receipts and payment work on 31st March.