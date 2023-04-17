Are MUDRA loans living up to the promise?4 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:03 AM IST
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that banks lent between ₹1.19 trillion and ₹1.76 trillion a year in under- ₹10 lakh loans from 2017-18 and 2021-22
On the eighth anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) this month, the Centre said loans worth ₹23.2 trillion had been sanctioned across 400 million accounts so far under the scheme. However, reclassification and reconciliation issues make an assessment of PMMY tricky. The Centre’s data possibly also includes loans given in normal course of business that are being classified under PMMY, a howindialives.com analysis suggests.
