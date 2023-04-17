Are MUDRA loans living up to the promise?

Another clue to the volume of new lending truly enabled by PMMY, as opposed to an existing system continuing to give out loans, comes from the PMMY nodal agency. MUDRA is short for Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd, which provides refinancing to institutions, which further use it to provide loans under PMMY to borrowers who might not be otherwise eligible. Between 2015-16 and 2021-22, MUDRA provided a total refinance of ₹53,050 crore—a fraction of the ₹23.2 trillion of loans cited under PMMY. At the same time, the PMMY data does provide a window into the lending patterns in the sub- ₹10 lakh loans segment by the institutional sector to small businesses and vendors. These segments typically find it hard to raise loans from institutions such as banks. PMMY offers three categories of loans by size: up to ₹50,000 (Shishu), ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh (Kishore) and ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh (Tarun). In 2021-22, about 78% of loan accounts were below ₹50,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}