The State Bank of India will remain open today, February 3, following the regular Sunday closure . The banks are usually closed in India on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

However, the first Saturday of February falls today, hence, all branches of SBI near you will remain open on February 3. The fifth Saturday, if a particular happens to have one, is a working day for all banks.

SBI holiday on Saturdays in 2024

- 13 January 2024: Second Saturday

- 27 January 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 10 February 2024: Second Saturday

- 24 February 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 9 March 2024: Second Saturday

- 23 March 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 13 April 2024: Second Saturday

- 27 April 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 11 May 2024: Second Saturday

- 25 May 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 8 June 2024: Second Saturday

- 22 June 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 13 July 2024: Second Saturday

- 27 July 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 10 August 2024: Second Saturday

- 24 August 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 14 September 2024: Second Saturday

- 28 September 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 12 October 2024: Second Saturday

- 26 October 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 9 November 2024: Second Saturday

- 23 November 2024: Fourth Saturday

- 14 December 2024: Second Saturday

- 28 December 2024: Fourth Saturday

SBI closed on February 5 (Monday)

All SBI branches will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on February 5 on the occasion of Hazrat Ali Jayanti. Hazrat Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims around the world. He was known for his wisdom, bravery, and devotion to Islam.

The apex institution, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), releases the list of bank holidays. The list is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. A total of 16 holidays were allotted to banks in the month of January 2024 including second, and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other regional holidays.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!