Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei says closure of central bank 'non-negotiable'
With his December 10 inauguration looming, the outsider libertarian economist is in a rush to assemble his team. Indications suggest that Milei might opt for a more moderate Cabinet than initially anticipated
Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei has reaffirmed his commitment to shutting down the country's central bank, labelling it a "non-negotiable matter", as per a Reuters report. This statement from his office was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and was aimed at addressing what he termed as "false rumors".