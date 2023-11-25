Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei has reaffirmed his commitment to shutting down the country's central bank, labelling it a "non-negotiable matter", as per a Reuters report. This statement from his office was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and was aimed at addressing what he termed as "false rumors". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With his December 10 inauguration looming, the outsider libertarian economist is in a rush to assemble his team. Indications suggest that Milei might opt for a more moderate Cabinet than initially anticipated, the report added.

Key Appointments Unveiled The statement disclosed that economist Osvaldo Giordano, from the central Cordoba region, is set to head Argentina's social security administration ANSES. This move holds significance in light of Milei's commitment to reducing state spending and subsidies.

This announcement also marks a shift from Milei's earlier plan, which involved nominating a close ally to lead the administration. Furthermore, Horacio Marin, a private energy sector executive, was confirmed as the incoming chief of state oil company YPF.

Obstacles Ahead for Milei's Reforms Implementing Milei's radical reform agenda faces significant challenges. Plans encompass dollarizing the economy, closing the central bank, and privatising state companies such as YPF. However, these reforms may encounter substantial time constraints or feasibility issues.

Milei's libertarian coalition holds a limited number of seats in Congress and lacks provincial governors' support, the report added. Additionally, he must navigate demands from the more mainstream conservative bloc, whose endorsement was pivotal in his victory during the run-off election last week.

A look at Milei Until a few years ago, Milei was a prominent expert featured on TV news shows, who critiqued the lack of fiscal discipline and condemned the political class for failing to improve the economic condition of the masses.

But in 2021, he took the political plunge and was elected as a lawmaker, on the symbol of his own political party – Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advances).

In August this year, he shocked political pundits in South America by emerging as the candidate with the highest vote share in the primary election. He secured 30.5 percent of the votes, higher as compared to 28 percent bagged by the main conservative coalition and 27 percent secured by the ruling Peronist coalition.

Milei's ascent to power is expected to shake the political landscape of Argentina, which has been historically influenced by socialism in Latin America.

The 53-year-old has not only promised to tighten the fiscal expenditures – seen by critics as a tight overhaul of the welfare schemes – but has gone a step ahead by promising to scrap the local currency and shutting down the central bank.

