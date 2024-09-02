Armed with RBI sanction, first fintech self regulator to ramp up enforcement

Also read | RBI sets ₹ 10 crore minimum net worth for financial market SROs

RBI itself has taken several measures recently, with the most recent being announcing stricter peer-to-peer (P2P) lending norms and penalising two platforms. On 21 August, RBI imposed a penalty of ₹1.92 crore on NDX P2P Pvt Ltd, also referred to as LiquiLoans, for non-compliance with some provisions of the P2P and digital lending norms. On the same day, the regulator also slapped a fine of ₹1.99 crore on Innofin Solutions Pvt Ltd, also known as LenDen Club, for the same reasons.