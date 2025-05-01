Industry
What the Grant Thornton audit found at IndusInd Bank
SummaryKhurana, who joined the bank in November 2011 from the Royal Bank of Scotland, Singapore, resigned two days after Grant Thornton submitted its report on 26 April.
Mumbai: Erstwhile deputy chief executive of IndusInd Bank Arun Khurana was well aware of the incorrect accounting of derivative trades that led to a ₹1,959 crore hole in its books, a forensic audit by accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton found.
