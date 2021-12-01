As banks face Omicron risk, their size could become a handicap

A major one is banks’ size, which can affect their capital requirements, which in turn drives how much cash is available for buybacks or higher dividends. Banks are still fairly loaded up with government bonds and with cash from deposits, causing their balance sheets and thus their capital requirements to swell. So they have relatively less flexibility to absorb another round of inflows or set-asides for possible loan losses and emerge with the same degree of excess capital.

