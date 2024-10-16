As deposits gain pace, focus shifts to banks’ margins, asset quality in Q2
Summary
- Credit growth is seen moderating to 11-14% on an annualized basis whereas sequentially the growth is expected to be in a range of 2.7-5%. Deposits are expected to grow around 15% year-on-year in the September quarter and 3.8-4.4% over the preceding three months
Mumbai: Loan growth in the September quarter of this fiscal year is likely to moderate for most banks, led by a slowdown in unsecured and small-ticket credit, even as initial business updates show that deposit growth picked up pace during the quarter, analysts said.