As deposits gain pace, focus shifts to banks’ margins, asset quality in Q2

“Credit growth has now come down to about 14% which is temporarily benefitting banks because they are anyway under pressure for deposits. But scramble for deposits will continue for at least 1-2 more months, especially because we’re entering the festival season and funding requirements for businesses will go up," Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities, told Mint. “As we don’t expect a fall in deposit rates soon, banks’ margins could shrink by 2-5 bps sequentially because lending rates have not risen in proportion with deposit rates."