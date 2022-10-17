As funds dry up, lenders begin to raise deposit rates

As funds dry up, lenders begin to raise deposit rates3 min read . 12:02 AM IST
Rates have been hiked to retain bulk deposit customers, a segment more sensitive to rate changes than retail depositors
MUMBAI :After months of reluctance, banks have gradually started raising deposit rates as credit growth continues to outpace deposits at a time system liquidity is drying up after the pandemic-era abundance.
Lenders, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Yes Bank, have recently raised deposit rates, and many more are set to follow suit. The current hikes, including special festive season offers, have taken interest rates in some deposit brackets to 7% and above.
While banks have been raising their lending rates, they have not shown similar enthusiasm to hike deposit rates; however, the lack of abundant liquidity has now forced them to woo deposit customers.
Surplus liquidity in the banking system stood at ₹2.3 trillion from August to 28 September, down from ₹3.8 trillion during June and July, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on 30 September.
Non-food credit growth for the fortnight ended 23 September rose 16.9% from a year earlier against deposit growth of around 9.2%, with the latter gradually declining since the beginning of the year.
“We have never seen this 700-basis point difference between growth in advances and deposits in the recent past, and this explains the kind of pressure on the resources side," said Jorty Chacko, executive director at IDBI Bank.
Banks, Chacko said, need to fund this high demand for loans by growing their deposits at a faster pace and are therefore bringing in special buckets, newer deposit tenors and so on.
“This rate war on deposits will only get intensified going forward," he said.
Bankers said they raised rates not just on retail deposits but on bulk deposits as well. These are deposits above ₹2 crore.
The hike in rates, bankers said, has been done to retain bulk deposit customers, a segment more sensitive to rate changes than retail depositors.
A senior banker said there is a scramble in the market for bulk deposits, and short-term rates have shot up as a result.
The banker cited above also said lenders have been wary of increasing deposit rates as it affects their cost of funds. Therefore, the deposit rate hikes are smaller than lending rate hikes, the banker said on condition of anonymity.
While the RBI repo rate and interest on loans linked to it have increased by 140 basis points (bps) between May and August, the weighted average term deposit rate on outstanding deposits has increased by a meagre 22 basis points. RBI hiked the repo rate by another 50 bps on 30 September, taking the cumulative hike since May to 190 bps; however, comparable data on system deposits is unavailable beyond August.
Most lenders are expected to report healthy earnings in the September quarter owing to better margins. While the cost of funds is only creeping upward, the yield on advances is climbing at a much faster pace as most of the loan book is linked to the repo rate. As of June, the latest available data, 46.9% of floating rate loans were linked to an external benchmark. While the number stood at 36.2% for public sector banks, it was at 64.5% and 80% for private and foreign banks, respectively.
Analysts at Care Ratings said that a significant part of the funding gap —between deposit and credit growth—has been met by the mobilization of certificates of deposit (CD).
Outstanding CDs stood at ₹2.44 trillion as on 9 September, as against ₹70,000 crore a year ago.
“Further, the banks are expected to keep their CD issuances elevated to meet their short-term need amid the liquidity deficit. They are also likely to focus on bulk deposits to meet the rising credit demand," it said in a report on 26 September.
The widening gap between credit growth and deposit growth, it said, may lead to supply-side issues and eventually constrain credit growth.