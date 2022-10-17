As funds dry up, lenders begin to raise deposit rates

Most lenders are expected to report healthy earnings in the September quarter owing to better margins. While the cost of funds is only creeping upward, the yield on advances is climbing at a much faster pace as most of the loan book is linked to the repo rate. As of June, the latest available data, 46.9% of floating rate loans were linked to an external benchmark. While the number stood at 36.2% for public sector banks, it was at 64.5% and 80% for private and foreign banks, respectively.