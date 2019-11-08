As Moody's downgrades key financial institutions, will borrowing costs rise?

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service’s revision of outlook for key Indian banks and financial institutions from stable to negative on Friday could harden the borrowing costs for them in international markets in the short term, three analysts said. This could have implications for their lending rates too.

Moody's on Friday affirmed the ratings but revised the outlook of six financial institutions-- SBI, HDFC Bank, Hero FinCorp, EXIM India, HUDCO and Indian Railway Finance Corp-- following a similar revision in outlook for India’s Baa2 sovereign rating in light of increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than in the past.

The outlook revision could impact any overseas borrowing programme of the affected banks, said an analyst with a rating agency in India, adding that the actual quantum of impact may be hard to predict. “Any rating action will have an impact based on the direction, positive or negative. These are international ratings. Logically, the revision in outlook would have an impact but depends on whether these institutions are looking at borrowing abroad at this point in time," said the analyst on condition of anonymity. Higher borrowing costs could also have implications for their lending rates.

Moody's said that it will downgrade the ratings of SBI, HDFC Bank, EXIM India, HUDCO and IRFC if it downgrades India’s sovereign rating. “The close links between the four companies and the government of India is the key reason why Moody's has changed the outlooks for these companies to negative from stable, after doing the same for the sovereign rating," said the statement from the rating agency. It also said that if India's Baa2 sovereign rating is downgraded, HDFC Bank’s rating will also be downgraded in view of the strong linkages between a bank's business and the sovereign credit profile.

“Many financial institutions do raise capital from overseas markets and the outlook revision will obviously have a bearing on cost of borrowing per se, in the short term. The government has been taking steps to improve the macroeconomic conditions and once those steps start showing results, the rating outlook will also return to stable," said a partner at a consultancy service who spoke on condition of not being named. A third analyst, who also spoke on condition of not being named, said that borrowing costs are influenced by market conditions but in theory, the outlook revision to negative from stable, can have a bearing on borrowing costs though not as sharply as a ratings downgrade.

Friday’s sovereign rating outlook revision, to which that of financial institutions are also linked to, reflects lower policy effectiveness in addressing long standing economic and institutional weaknesses than Moody's had previously estimated, according to an official statement from the rating agency.

Moody’s has also revised down the outlook of state-run energy companies like Indian Oil Corp., ONGC Ltd. and Oil India Ltd., which could have an adverse bearing on their borrowing costs abroad.

External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) have been a popular source of capital for Indian businesses. CARE Ratings said on Thursday that there has been a resurgence in ECBs in the past one year following a decline in preceding three years in light of underlying conditions in domestic economy and financial markets and liberalisation of ECB rules. India has eased ECB rules only when a pressing need is noticed by the government and the RBI so that cheaper foreign funds do not flood the local economy and create asset bubbles.

The RBI had last month slashed its policy rates for the fifth time this year taking the cumulative reduction so far this year to 135 basis points to support growth. RBI’s repo rate stands at 5.15%.