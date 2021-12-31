Mumbai: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said that Asheesh Pandey has joined as an executive director.

Prior to joining BoM, Pandey was chief general manager and chief operations officer (COO) at Union Bank of India and has a progressive professional career spanning more than 24 years. The bank said he has handled a diversified portfolio ranging from credit, credit monitoring, treasury and merchant banking, foreign transactions and joint ventures, marketing and customer relationships and banking operations.

“Asheesh Pandey is a mechanical engineer (Hons) with post-graduation in management (Hons) with specialization in finance and marketing. He is a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, also holds NSE certification in insurance (both life and non-life), mutual funds and de-mat operations," it said.

The statement said that as chief general manager and COO of UBI took up the challenging role of the amalgamated entity during which the various process of re-engineering, harmonization, automation and digitization taken place.

He was a general manager of the credit monitoring and restructuring department of Union Bank of India during which the department had a complete overhaul in terms of monitoring and management of the bank’s credit portfolio by deploying data analytics.

