Ashwani Bhatia appointed as managing director of State Bank of India

The central government on Friday has appointed Ashwani Bhatia as the managing director (MD) of the State Bank of India (SBI).

Bhatia has been appointed as the managing director up to the date of his superannuation that is May 31, 2022, an order from Personnel Ministry stated.

Bhatia is currently working as the deputy managing director and chief executive officer at SBI Mutual Fund. Bhatia will be appointed in place of P K Gupta who superannuated on March 31.

Before joining SBI Mutual Funds, Bhatia was in charge of revamping the entire credit structure and processes of SBI. He has also been associated with SBI Capital Markets, as president and chief operating officer and whole time director.

Over his tenure of 33 years with the SBI, Bhatia has traversed through various functions and assignments possessing rich experience in various facets of commercial banking such as forex and treasury, retail credit and liability and corporate credit.

Banks Board Bureau, headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma, recommended Ashwini Bhatia for the prestigious position. Constituted in 2016, Banks Board Bureau makes recommendations for the appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs).





