With an aim to expand its network, country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has opened its fourteenth branch in Ladakh. The new branch is located in Diskit, Nubra Valley (District Leh). SBI said the branch is about 100 kilometres from Leh. SBI Tangsay Ladakh branch is located at an altitude of 14,500 feet above sea level, and is considered to be India’s highest altitude branch. "The SBI Staff working at this branch extend warm smiles and services, even at temperatures as low as -40 degrees," SBI said in a tweet.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had inaugurated the new branch on 14th September.

On 5th August, the government had announced that the entire region will cease to be a single state but would become two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, wherein J&K will have a state Assembly under lieutenant governor, while Ladakh will have no legislature.

According to a report in PTI, Rajnish Kumar said the branch in Diskit was planned over three months ago, much before the Centre decided to bifurcate the state into two UTs.

Kumar also affirmed SBIs commitment to help the people of both the UTs with credit needs once the demand comes. SBI has 185 branches in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and personal lending segment is the most active, he said.

SBI has the largest network of 22,088 branches in India. (@TheOfficialSBI)

