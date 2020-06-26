At RBI, the bell curve is being seen as counterproductive

To be sure, this is not the first time that RBI officers have raised the issue as it has affected their promotions. In December 2018, they held a protest against changes in promotion policy of the central bank. At RBI, the grades are between the levels A and F, with A being the assistant manager and F being chief general managers. The association claimed that, under the current promotion policy, there is a stringent filtration process being implemented in the name of time-bound promotion (TBP) by not promoting 25% of the officers under the zone of consideration.