Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today announced a new set of measures in an effort to strengthen the financial system’s response to the Covid-19 fueled slowdown that has affected our economy. The RBI Governor said the central bank has taken a number of steps to ensure normal business functioning by the entire banking sector. He said that as the country is facing a tough time, banks have ensured regular refilling of ATMs , despite logistical challenges. "On an average, ATM operations stood at over 91 per cent of full capacity. The average availability of Business Correspondents (BCs) is over 80 per cent. Regional offices of the RBI have supplied fresh currency of ₹1.2 lakh crore from March 1 till April 14, 2020 to currency chests across the country to meet increased demand for currency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks have risen to the occasion by refilling ATMs regularly, despite logistical challenges."

Appreciating the effort of banks and other institutions in keeping the financial market operational, Das said, there was no downtime of internet or mobile banking during the lockdown and banking operations were normal. "Banks have been required to put in place business continuity plans to operate from their disaster recovery (DR) sites and/or to identify alternate locations for critical operations so that there is no disruption in customer services. Our data show that there was no downtime of internet or mobile banking."

He also thanked RBI officers, who are in quarantine, away from families, and are at work 24 hours to keep essential services such as currency in circulation. "In the RBI, I would like to specially commend and thank our team of 150 officers, staff and service providers who are in quarantine, away from families, and are at work 24X7 to keep essential services such as currency in circulation, retail and wholesale payment and settlement systems, reserve management, financial markets and liquidity management, financial regulation and supervision, and a host of other services available so that the nation may survive COVID-19. Banks and financial institutions have risen to the occasion and have ensured normal functioning. Their efforts are praiseworthy. I would also like to thank my colleagues in the RBI who set aside personal health concerns and join me in fashioning the array of measures taken by the RBI in the context of COVID-19. I also thank our teams for their intellectual support, analytical work and logistical arrangements."

The RBI also exempted banks from paying dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, extended the timeline for bad loan provisions by banks and shadow lenders.

