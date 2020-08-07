AU Bank forays into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru

AU Bank forays into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
- Another branch is going to be launched at Residency Road in Bengaluru this month
- AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, on Friday announced its foray into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru.
AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, on Friday announced its foray into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru.
With this branch at J.P. Nagar here, AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory.
With this branch at J.P. Nagar here, AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory.
Another branch is going to be launched at Residency Road here this month, it said in a statement.
In the last three years as a bank, AU has built a net worth of about ₹4,600 crore, deposit base of over ₹26,000 crore and a strong lending base of about ₹30,000 crore, the statement added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated