Home >Industry >Banking >AU Bank forays into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru
AU Small Finance Bank.

AU Bank forays into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST PTI

  • Another branch is going to be launched at Residency Road in Bengaluru this month
  • AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory

AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, on Friday announced its foray into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru.

With this branch at J.P. Nagar here, AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory.

Another branch is going to be launched at Residency Road here this month, it said in a statement.

In the last three years as a bank, AU has built a net worth of about 4,600 crore, deposit base of over 26,000 crore and a strong lending base of about 30,000 crore, the statement added.

