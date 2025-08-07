AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI's ‘in-principle’ approval for transition into ‘universal bank’ status — Check details

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday, 7 August 2025, received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ‘in-principle’ approval to transition into a ‘universal bank’ status, according to an official filing.
“The Reserve Bank has decided to grant 'in-principle’ approval to AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AUSFB) for transitioning from a Small Finance Bank (SFB) to a Universal Bank,” said the RBI in its official release.
According to the banking regulator's official guidelines, small finance banks in the private sector will be provided with a transition path to convert into a ‘Universal Bank’ after fulfilling the Small Finance Bank (SFB) minimum paid-up capital/net worth requirement applicable to Universal Banks.
According to the official announcement, the bank must also have a satisfactory performance track record for a minimum of five years.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
