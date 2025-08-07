AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI's ‘in-principle’ approval for transition into ‘universal bank’ status — Check details

AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI's ‘in-principle’ approval for transition into ‘universal bank’ status.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published7 Aug 2025, 07:37 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank received the RBI approval to transition into a 'universal bank' status on Thursday, 7 August 2025.
AU Small Finance Bank received the RBI approval to transition into a 'universal bank' status on Thursday, 7 August 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday, 7 August 2025, received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ‘in-principle’ approval to transition into a ‘universal bank’ status, according to an official filing. 

“The Reserve Bank has decided to grant 'in-principle’ approval to AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AUSFB) for transitioning from a Small Finance Bank (SFB) to a Universal Bank,” said the RBI in its official release. 

According to the banking regulator's official guidelines, small finance banks in the private sector will be provided with a transition path to convert into a ‘Universal Bank’ after fulfilling the Small Finance Bank (SFB) minimum paid-up capital/net worth requirement applicable to Universal Banks. 

According to the official announcement, the bank must also have a satisfactory performance track record for a minimum of five years. 

 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingAU Small Finance Bank gets RBI's ‘in-principle’ approval for transition into ‘universal bank’ status — Check details
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.