AU Small Finance Bank hikes FD rates, now earn as high as 8% on this tenor2 min read 17 May 2023, 02:58 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 7.20% for the general public and 4.25% to 7.70% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. On a deposit tenor of 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months, AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering a maximum interest rate of 8%. As per the official website of the bank, the new FD rates are effective as of 15th May 2023.
