AU Small Finance Bank hikes FD rates, retail customers can now earn up to 8.00%2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 03:29 PM IST
- AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr.
AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. After the modification, the bank currently offers interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months ranging from 3.75% to 7.20% for the general public and 4.25% to 7.70% for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 24 months 1 day to 36 months will now receive a maximum interest rate of 8% for regular retail investors and 8.10% under the non-callable option. According to the bank's website, these rates are applicable as of March 3, 2023.
